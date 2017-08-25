Arsenal are reportedly set to sanction a deal for Egyptian international Mohamed Elneny to Turkey.



Super Lig giants Galatasaray are in talks with the Premier League side over a possible deal for the midfielder.

Reports in Turkey claim the deal could be completed soon. The African soccer star would be making way as part of a clear-out following the FA Cup champs fifth placed finish last term. The lack of Champions League football means some changes and Elneny is a casualty. Elneny could have joined Galatasaray since January 2016 but the deal never happened. The deal could be wrapped up in the following weeks.

Also, Ivory Coast international Wilfred Bony could be on his way to Swansea City after recent time at Manchester City and Stoke City. He scored 35 goals for the Swans in 70 games but he has since lost his form. The deal depends on the decision of Fernando Llorente after he was linked with a move to Chelsea to feature under Antonio Conte.



Elsewhere, there are reports that Newcastle United could get RB Leipzig keeper Gulacsi. The Hungarian keeper helped the Bundesliga side to a strong finish last term and could join the Magpies soon. Rafa Benitez has added some players recently but he wants Gulacsi to join.

Meanwhile Leicester City might allow Demarai Gray join league rivals Bournemouth before the August 31 deadline. The winger helped England Under-21 reach the last four of the continental championship recently. Coach Craig Shakespeare has not been able to persuade the youngster to remain at the King Power stadium as he seeks more game time. The Birmingham born player could get more time with The Cherries hence the move.