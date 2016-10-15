In Turkey, one of the standout games every year is the Besiktas vs Galatasaray derby.
Galatasaray go into this season’s encounter with an advantage after being suspended from European competition. They have just the league to focus on, and would do practically anything to win it. Defending champions Besiktas remain a team to beat this season, particularly with the growth of the squad supervised by head coach Senol Gunes. Gunes has developed a side that plays entertaining football, and with capable replacements in every position.
Gunes would face an important decision of which layers to field against Galatasaray. Gokhan Inler and Anderson Talisca have been getting first team role due to a dip in the form of Oguzhan Ozyakup. Gunes would face have to decide if Ozyakup should start – clearly being one of the most talented players in the Turkish League. Talisca has been decent, and Inler seem to have experience. The midfield war would be crucial to who wins the game as well.
Galatasaray would likely start Tolga Cigerci, Nigel De Jong and Jan Olde Riekerink. De Jong’s fitness is still a concern, and this means Selcuk Inan could get some action. If De Jong plays, Gunes would be forced to play the Talica, Inler and Atiba combination. Gunes could also continue with his Champions League experiment when he played Adriano as left-back, and Caner Erkin as left-winger. Galatasaray are better in defence this term, and their goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is one of the best in the league. Galatasaray seem to be in decent form but Besiktas would be prepared at their Vodafone Arena home.