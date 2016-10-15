In Turkey, one of the standout games every year is the Besiktas vs Galatasaray derby.



This season’s match would be different due to the higher stakes in play. Both teams have started the new campaign well. They both place second on the league table as they have 10 points apiece. The game holds so much importance as the winner might get the advantage of having a head start in the league over the other this season.

Galatasaray go into this season’s encounter with an advantage after being suspended from European competition. They have just the league to focus on, and would do practically anything to win it. Defending champions Besiktas remain a team to beat this season, particularly with the growth of the squad supervised by head coach Senol Gunes. Gunes has developed a side that plays entertaining football, and with capable replacements in every position.