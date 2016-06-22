During the 2014-15 season of the Turkish Super League, Galatasaray emerged as the champions as they sealed 77 points and only lost 5 matches during the entire season.

Fast forward one year later and the new season kicked off but Galatasaray are struggling to replicate their performances from their previous campaign.

The current season of the Turkish Super League is reaching it’s end and Galatasaray has failed to defend their title and will have to settle with a place on the middle section of the top tier Turkish League.

To make matters worse for Galatasaray it has recently been announced that they were banned from all UEFA competitions for 1 season after it was revealed that the Turkish outfit had broken financial fair plays rules.

It was confirmed that UEFA had banned Galatasaray from competing in the Champions League and in the Europa League if they are able to qualify for any of those competitions either in the current or the upcoming season which is a huge blow and disappointment for a club that were claimed as the champions of Turkey only 1 year ago.

"The Turkish club has also been ordered to limit the overall aggregate cost of the employee benefits expenses of all of its players" for the financial years 2016 and 2017, UEFA said.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are a few of other well-known clubs that have also been sanctioned by UEFA as it was confirmed that both of those clubs had breached rules involving overspending money and signing players who were simply not elegibile.

Besides the 1 year long ban from the Champions League and the Europa League, Galatasaray was also fined by UEFA for $217,000. The finances of the Turkish club will be monitored by UEFA and they are required to have their wage bill under control.