Arsenal have reportedly received £2.6 million from Turkish side Galatasaray for player Joel Campbell.



The Gunner has returned to the Emirates Stadium after spending the last season in Portugal featuring for Sporting Lisbon.

The player scored three goals in 29 games but the Costa Rica international is keen on getting where to start games on a regular basis. He revealed in March that the deal had no buying option as it was strictly a loan deal.

The player is likely to leave Arsenal this summer as his contract enters its last year and the club not keen on extending it. Arsenal would likely push for a higher figure for the 24-year old talented player.

Coach Arsene Wenger has already hinted that the club would release some players in order to raise funds for high quality players they want to bring in this summer. Wenger said the plan would be to keep the strength of the squad while losing some players that make the squad heavy.

The same Galatasaray are interested in Stoke City player GiannelliImbula. The record signing is set to exit the bet365 stadium this summer after barely joining 18 months back. He joined the club for record £18.3 million but now Torino and Porto want him aside the Turkish side.



The 24-year old last started a game in January in the FA Cup against Wolves. He failed to match expectations and then fell out with Mark Hughes. The player seemed interested in moving to France after speaking longingly about his time in Marseille.

Hughes is also set to cut other players like BojanKrkic, Philipp Wollscheid and Joselu. Glenn Whelan might also leave if Stoke Cityagree terms with Aston Villa.