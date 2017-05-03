Galatasaray have brought in Igor Tudor as their new manager in place of Jan OldeRiekerink.



The 38-year-old is no stranger to the Turkish league after having been in charge of Karabukspor. Galatasaray confirmed that they have agreed a compensation with Karabuksporfor the release of Tudor from his contract. He has also been in charge of clubs like PAOK Salonika and Hadjuk Split.

However, Galatasaray have placed the Croatian in charge of the team only until the end of the 2017-18 campaign. Galatasaray have gone through several managers in the last few years, but the club will be hoping that Tudor manages to be a long-term option.

The club had no other choice but to sackJan OldeRiekerink after a poor run of results left the club five points behind the top of the table. After having been used to winning titles for a long time, the club are certainly finding it difficult to adjust to the new surroundings in the European qualification spots. Since winning the league title in the 2014-15 season, Galatasaray have been going through a disastrous run of form. Last season, they finished in a disappointing sixth spot.



It should be remembered that Jan OldeRiekerink came to the club less than a year ago in March 2016. Even though he managed to get the Turkish Cup under his belt, he was unable to get the results when it comes to the league games.

Galatasaray have also publicised to the contact details of the new manager, who will be receiving €400,000 for the rest of the season. This increases to €1 million for the next campaign, while there are several bonuses involved in each stage. The manager will be receiving €200,000 for participation in the UEFA Champions League group stages. It has also been revealed that Galatasaray paid a compensation of €150,000 for the manager.