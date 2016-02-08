Galatasaray have failed in their appeal against the one-year suspension given by UEFA for failing to adhere to financial fair play regulations.

The Turkish outfit appealed at the Court of Arbitration, which is the highest court of appeal for sport, but the verdict has come in favour of UEFA and it means that the team will be unavailable for the European campaign whenever they qualify. Incidentally, the club has just missed out on qualification for any form of European competition in the 2016-17 season. The previous campaign was one of the disastrous in the club’s recent history after they finished sixth in the table.





"It is a great day for me, I'm very happy. I'm lucky to be at a club world giant. My responsibility will be great. I am a person with goals and I will fight to give Galatasaray my best," said the player after joining Galatasaray. "We are preparing for the new season. He is a person I have personally followed for a long time.I think Galatasaray will find this transfer very useful. And to his family I say 'welcome,'" said club president Dursun Ozbek while welcoming the new defender to the club’s squad.

They have recently appointed a new manager in the hope of the new campaign turning out good, while the squad has been strengthened by the addition of Turkish defender Serdar Aziz. The player has joined from Bursaspor and his presence significantly improves the defence. Further, he is also a player for the future at 25 years of age. He has been a regular for the national team only recently. It is explained by his just nine appearances for the Turkish national team. However, Galatasaray have given him a four-year contract and the centre back expressed his delight at joining such a big club.