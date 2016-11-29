Galatasaray have become one of the surprise packages in Turkish football, not for the good reasons.



Regarded as one of the best clubs in Turkey, they have been struggling for the last couple of years. In order to revive their form, it seems that the club have been keen on throwing money in the transfer window. Galatasaray have been linked with almost every top player in European football over the last few weeks. They have also been linked with several value for money additions too, as the club seem to be targeting quality players who are unable to get into their first-teams.

Memphis Depay is a perfect example of the Galatasaray kind of target in the last few weeks. The Dutch winger has been unable to get much game time at Manchester United and he could be available for much less than the £25 million paid for him in the summer of 2015.



Another player who has just made it to the transfer rumours is Everton's £13.5m flop OumarNiasse. Since coming to the club for this transfer fee,Niasse has done little to suggest that he has a future at Goodison Park. The 26-year-old may have had an excellent scoring record in Turkey, but he has been extremely poor in the Premier League.

His record in Turkey appears to be one of the reasons behind Galatasaray’s interest in the player. Furthermore, he could be available on a loan deal come January since Ronald Koeman is highly likely to look at ways of keeping him out of the squad. The Senegal star has been a major flop since coming from Lokomotiv Moscow last January. He signed a 4 ½ year deal of which only one year has been completed. Everton face a huge bill for this expensive acquisition, but Galatasaray could help them out.