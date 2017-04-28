Tammy Abraham is one of the highly rated young striker in English football.



He is part of the Chelsea set up, but he was loaned out to Bristol City in this current campaign in order to help him gain experience. It has been a great move for all parties, as Abraham has been able to go from strength to strength. Now one of the top strikers in English football with 18 goals,Abraham has been linked with several other clubs looking to pounce on the player on a permanent basis. Still only 19 years old, he is viewed as the next big thing in English football.

Chelsea, though, are aware that the player may not be getting the top level action when he plays in the Championship for a club not fighting for promotion. Hence, the club are looking to send him out on loan to a major European league whereAbraham may even get the possibility of European football.



Galatasaray have emerged as one such destination with the club’s new manager Igor Tudor keen to take advantage of his friendship with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. The duo played with each other during their time at Juventus. Tudor was recently appointed as the Galatasaray coach and he is keen to revive the club’s fortunes.

Once every strong outfit in the Turkish league, Galatasaray were involved in the Champions League not too long ago. They have since fallen behind Besiktas and Fenerbahce in terms of the domestic league. Even then, Galatasaray have a very strong outfit could potentially giveAbraham the necessary experience of playing for a top club.Abraham has scored only four goals fewer than Chris Wood of Leeds and Dwight Gayle of Newcastle. Despite his goals, Bristol City are just one place above the relegation zone and only separated by goal difference.