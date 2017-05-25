Turkish giants Galatasaray have been linked with numerous talents in Europe for a possible transfer this summer. Swansea City star Bafetimbi Gomis is reported to have received a big salary offer from the club as part of contract talks.

The player was reported to be on his way to Olympique Marseille until Galatasaray stepped in. the 31-year old might be tempted by the financial benefits as his career winds down.

Galatasaray are also reported to be keen on Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham. The 19-year old scored 26 goals in his loan spell at Bristol City last term. He is seeking regular action so the Turkish side want to use that to lure him. BiggestFreeBets have Tammy at odds of 2/1 to end up in Turkey at the start of the 2017/18 season.

Chelsea would likely send the player out on loan despite his form. Abraham would likely move to where he can get regular action than continue his supposed development. Coach Antonio Conte would likely not want the star to go on a permanent basis so a season long loan deal would be preferred.

In other news, Belgium international Jason Denayer is reportedly set to return to Turkey. The Manchester City defender would go back to his employers before manager Pep Guardiola would sanction the deal to Galatasaray.

City qualified for Champions League after finishing in third place but the club does not have Denayer in its future plans. Denayer played in Turkey in the 2015/16 season on loan. After spending the season ended with now relegated Sunderland, he is set to go to Turkey.

Turkish sources claim Galatasaray have given the go ahead for the player. The 21-year old might spend a loan deal or might be purchased outright, the summer would tell.