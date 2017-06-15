Turkish giant Galatasaray have been linked with numerous players this summer.



The latest is Arsenal star Joel Campbell. Reports in Turkey say the Super Lig side want to ask Arsenal for the rights to the player.

The Costa Rica international spent this term on loan at Sporting Lisbon. Campbell rarely got starts in the league. He is expected back at the Emirates this summer after staring just seven matches. His deal with Arsenal remains a year so the club would have to renew it or sell him.

The 24-year old seems to be on his way out so Galatasaray might snap him. Beskitas are reported to be keen on Campbell as well, so they would have to battle for his signature.

Aside the Gunner, Napoli defender VladChiriches is close to completing a deal to Galatasaray. Reports in Italy say the deal is worth €5 million. The Turkish side have been linked with the Romania international for a while now. It seems the deal has made much progress as it is set to be completed.

The player is expected to earn around €2.5 million annually. Coach Igor Tudor seems very interested in the player so the deal should be completed this week. Galatasaray are rebuilding the team with the hope of regaining local dominance and excelling in Europe.



In addition, Swansea City are reportedly waiting for the Turks to submit a formal bid for striker BafetimbiGomis. The 31-year old spent last term on loan with Marseille but the French side have opted to get someone else as his age and wages are high. The Istanbul-based outfit want Gomis. The sporting director Cenk Ergun is looking at a three year deal for the French player.

Galatasaray are hoping to convince the player as his deal is in its final year. Swansea expect at least £4 million for the player while the Turkish side retain his wages in the region of £70,000 a week.