Turkish club Galatasaray were victors after their clash with Erzincanspor ended 6-2 in their favour.



Former Arsenal player Lukas Podolski scored five goals during the duel. The Turkish Super Ligue side easily ousted their opposition even with Nigel de Jong being sent off.

Podolski proved his worth when he grabbed a brace within ten minutes. He scored the first at the edge of the box before adding his second minutes later. The away team proved stubborn for the hosts s they equalized the scoreline. The visitors lead was cut short when Garry Rodrigues scored.

Netherland international De Jong was sent off after he picked up two yellow cards. The fans were not sure how the game would end but Podolski delivered excellently.

Just after the break the former German international netted his third of the game. His fourth deflected off a defender on its way in. For the fifth, the player intercepted a poor pass and chipped it over the goalkeeper as he came rushing out.

The five goals made the player trend online as some Arsenal fans wondered why the player left.



Podolski remains the Turkish giants main man but there are plans that Galatasaray might snap Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur soon. There are reports by ESPN that the player’s agent ruled out a move away from White Hart Lane in a season he has not been scoring.

The 22-year old Janssen joined the club on a four-year deal or £17 million last summer but he is yet to score from open play. Janssen was the number one man in the Dutch Eredivisie last year, scoring 27 goals. He was acquired to deputize for Harry Kane but he has failed to achieve this with his barren run. He provided cover when Kane got injured in October and November before he got injured. He remains keen on fighting for a shirt against the odds.