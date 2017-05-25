German star Lukas Podolski has said that his focus is on the Galatasaray team for the time being, despite a USD15 million deal in the pipeline for a move to Japan.



The 31-year old former Arsenal star, who retired from international football recently, has played in Istanbul for Galatasaray since his exit from the Premier League in 2015.

In Turkey, he has had mixed fortunes but he is set to leave this summer. He was interviewed by the club’s monthly magazine with him on the front cover. Podolski at the interview revealed that he was not thinking of Japan yet as he was focused on helping the club end the season well. The German said he would finish the current season with the Turkish side, take a holiday before he begins his thought process on Japan.

There are still games in the Turkish Super Lig until the first week in June. Podolski would be focused on helping the team get a top four finish so they can make Europe. A side that used to be pulled back with the frequent change in managers tried to get Podolski and Dutch star Wesley Sneijder to change their fortunes but the idea did not materialize as expected. Their city rivals Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and Besiktas are better this term while they sit in the fourth spot.



The team achieved some level of success last year as they won the Turkish Cup. Podolski says he remains happy with the decision to move to Turkey. He feels slighted that they did not win the Super Lig in his stay but he added that “not every dream comes true in football.”

Galatasaray are reportedly looking at a few players in the Premier League that they could lure this summer. Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma is the latest player to be linked with the side. The French star since returning from his long term injury has not been able to immerse himself in the team, so he wants to go out to get more action in a bid to return to the national team. A loan deal is likely the target.