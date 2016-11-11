Robin van Persie is rumoured to be on his way to China.



The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker joined Fernerbahce in 2015, but seems to be ready for a final career move before he retires from active football. According to numerous reports, the ‘flying’ Dutchman would be sold on profit to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

Fernerbahce got the ex-Gunner from Old Trafford after he fell out of favour with the former United boss Louis van Gaal. He has been decent for the Turkish side, scoring 17 goals in 35 games since joining. Turkish news source Fotomac says Fernerbahce want to offer RVP for 10.8 million Pounds despite paying just 7 million Pounds two years ago for his transfer. The move is believed would enable the club get their target Hatem Ben Arfa from Paris St. Germain.

Ben Arfa joined the French heavyweights this summer, but the former Newcastle and Hull City winger has quickly fallen out of favour with coach Unai Emery. This has fueled the passion behind pursuing the player for Fenerbahce.



During the break, RVP was linked with a return to England. Stoke City, Leicester City and Crystal Palace were reported as possible destinations. His reputation of being one of the deadliest strikers in the English Premier League in his 11-year stay helped him. RVP scored 144 goals, and was the highest goal scorer twice. He helped United to the Premier League title win in 2013 just before Sir Alex Ferguson retired after his controversial switch from the Emirates for 24 million Pounds.

The return to England seemed feasible but it didn’t happen. After being left off the Netherlands national team squad, it seems he would want to get some serious competitive football before the links to China surfaced.