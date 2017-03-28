West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has said that his international counterpart Igor Tudor will be a success at Galatasaray.



The Croatian was recently appointed as the new manager of Galatasaray, who have been unable to exert any dominance in the Turkish league this season. The club have a great opportunity to get back to winning ways under the regime of a new manager. Galatasaray are keen on the presence of a new manager making a difference. Galatasaray have not managed to win since the end of January, and it has seen Besiktas open up a sizable advantage in the Turkish league table. However, Galatasaray are coming up against thetable leaders this weekend.

Tudor is believed to be a huge fan of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s tactics and training methods. It is expected that Galatasaray will also play the high tempo and high-intensity game, which has paid dividends to Liverpool under the regime of the German. Even though Liverpool’s form has nosedived since the turn of the year, they remained as one of the top teams in the first half of the campaign.



Jan OldeRiekerink was sacked from his role, even though Galatasaray were third in the league back then, due to pressure from the supporters. Tudor comes in to the club after having previously been in charge ofKarabükspor.

“It is a big opportunity for Igor, when a new manager gets a chance like this he must take it.Galatasaray are going through a transition and Igor will be part of that, even with all the troubles the club has been through recently Riekerink still had a €20 million budget which is astronomical compared to what Igor had at Karabukspor.I expect Igor to be a success at Galatasaray and stay beyond this six-month period and do well in the long term,” said Bilic.