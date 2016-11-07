There is news that Turkish club Galatasaray might be interested in signing Stefan Johansen from Celtic.

The player is currently in talks with the Scottish giant for a contract extension but has yet reached an agreement. The player is valued at £3 million and Galatasaray might be prepared to pay the full amount.

The Turkish club is determined to build a team that will help them compete not only in the Turkish League but also in Europe.

Brendan Rogers, who have just been named as the Celtic manager, has yet to decide whether he will keep the player or not. It is believed that the former Liverpool manager is currently assessing his squad and that the will make a decision on which players he will keep and which one he will allow to leave.

Celtic is also believed to be active in the transfer market and that they are currently monitoring some players. Indeed they will need to find a replacement for Johansen if ever they will allow him to leave. At the moment there are no concrete offers that have been made by Galatasaray, and we will probably have to wait after the Euros to get a better visibility.

Stefan Johansen joined Celtic in 2014 for a fee reported to be £2 million. He signed a three and a half year contract and so far has made 109 appearances for the club. He has scored 19 goals during the process.

The player who was named as Player of the Season for two seasons has experienced a decline in form last season. He will be out of contract next season and have yet to accept a new contract. Celtic may be keen to sell the player for the right price instead of seeing him leave the club on a free transfer.