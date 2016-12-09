Turkey hosted Russia to a rare friendly game on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, and it ended goalless after ninety minutes of play.

The game was organized in order to mark an improvement in the diplomatic relations between both sides after a period of strain. The Russian team opted in to use the opportunity to test the squad after the poor run at Euro 2016.

The newly appointed coach Stanislav Cherchesov got his debut, even though he would have loved it to end in a win. Cherchesov reshuffled most of the regular squad members for the much-anticipated encounter.

Russia will be hosting the World Cup in 2018, so Cherchesov is tasked with the tough job of preparing a formidable team in time. Russia's recent best performance was their Euro 2008 campaign, with former Arsenal star Andrei Arshavin carrying the team in great form.

The game against Turkey saw the host get a better percentage of the ball possession, 57 to 43. Russia commited more fouls, and picked up the only yellow card of the game. Yury Zhirkov was shown the card in the 45th minute.

The game ended without a goal in the first half but there were hopes that one would sneak in after the break. The fans waited till the end of the game, but that didn’t change. Turkey threatened a lot, but the goal just wouldn’t come. Both sides has two shot on goal through the encounter that proved a test for both sides.

Russia will hope to improve their performance when they play Ghana in October in another friendly. The Ghanaians would not be as careful and respectful as the Turkish with their squad. Ghana are hoping to feature in the African Nations Cup next year, so they would likely take the invitation seriously.