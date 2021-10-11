ARSENAL MIDFIELDER AGREES GALATASARAY DEAL

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elnenyhas reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window. The news of his agreement with Galatasaray was revealed by media outlet Fanatik.

Elneny, 29, has less than a year left on his Arsenal contract and it doesn't look like the Egyptian will sign a new deal with the North London giants. The ex-FC Basel player can start to negotiate a free transfer move to a foreign club for next summer as from the start of the New Year.

The aforementioned report stated that Galatasaray are keen to do a deal for Elnenyduring the January transfer window. To this effect, they have agreed terms with the player and will need to agree a transfer fee with Arsenal for his sale.

Elneny has not featured much for Arsenal this season after falling down the pecking order as far as the midfield department at the club is concerned. The arrival of young Belgian international Albert SambiLokonga and the resurgence of England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the back of a loan spell at West Brom in the second half of last season has pushed Elneny further down in the Arsenal midfield pecking order. Thomas Partey, Grant Xhaka and the duo of Lokonga and Maitland-Niles are ahead of Elneny in the Arsenal midfield at the moment. It was also be pointed out that a recent injury didn't help his cause for more minutes in the Arsenal midfield this season.

Elneny has made one appearance for Arsenal this season and it was as a substitute in the big Premier League defeat at the hands of holders Manchester City. He came on as a substitute at the start of the game which ended in a 5-0 win for the Citizens against ten-men Arsenal who had Swiss international Xhaka sent off in the first half for a foul on Joao Cancelo.