Arsenal are thought to be preparing a bid for Real Madrid pair of Mariano Diaz and Lucas Vazquez. The duo is reportedly out of favour in the club and isthought to have been offered to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been keen on Vazquez in recent weeks, as manager Unai Emery wants to bring more width to the squad. Alex Iwobi and HenrikMkhitaryan failed to make a permanent claim to the first team with underwhelming performances last season.

Diaz meanwhile is seen as a cut-price transfer for the Gunner. Diaz was exceptional during his time at French club Lyon putting in quality performances for the club. It is understood that the forward favours a move to the Emirates as he looks to resuscitate his career.

Both players are thought to have been offered to the club for a combined fee of €40million. However, this would mean that their transfer kitty would be depleted.

Arsenal have made only one transfer so far this season for Gabriel Martinelli from Ituanofor a transfer fee of €7million.

Real Madrid have so far spent over €300 million this summer and are looking to recoup some of the transfer fees.

Galatasaray are thought to be interested in Diaz as the Turkish Giants are looking for a quality striker ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to make a transfer for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic according to reports in Italy. The Serbian midfielder has been linked with the club for the past few seasons and could make a surprise move this summer.

It is understood that the club are looking to offer Lazio £71.6 million for the central midfielder as they look to strengthen the midfield.

The departure of Ander Herrera from the club this summer has led to the club being short of numbers in the midfield.