CANDEIAS STUNS GALATASARAY WITH LATE WINNER

Daniel Candeias was the hero as he scored the goal that inflicted a first defeat of the new Turkish Super League season on Galatasaray. The former Rangers attacker scored a late winner as Alanyaspor stunned Galatasarayin their latest league meeting.

Portuguese star Candeiashad an attacking output of 14 goals and 25 assists in 97 matches for Scottish Premiership champions Rangers. Candeias has been playing his club football in the Turkish top flight since leaving Rangers two years ago.

Candeias left Rangers in the summer of 2019 for Turkish team Genclerbirligi and he was at Genclerbirligi until the club suffered relegation from the Turkish Super League at the end of last season. Candeias left Genclerbirligi at the end of his contract with the club which coincided with the club's relegation from the Turkish top flight.

Portuguese player Candeiasjoined Alanyaspor for a second stint at the club this summer. Candeias signed for the Turkish team on a free transfer in the summer. Candeais had his first spell at Alanyasporwhile he was on loan from Portuguese Super League giants Benfica prior to his move to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Ahead of the Turkish Super League trip to Galatasaray, Candeiashad not made a big impact at Alanyaspor in the opening four matches as far as the new season is concerned and he was left on the bench for the away game against Europa League campaigners Galatasaray. He would go on to become the hero for Alanyaspor who were able to clinch a big away win at the expense of Galatasaray.

Candeias came off the Alanyaspor bench with 15 minutes left on the clock and he scored the winning goal on 87 minutes. His goal came three minutes from time off the assist from Christian Borja.

