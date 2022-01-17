The Crescent Stars are back with a bang!

The Turkish national soccer team has been in somewhat of a deep slumber in world football over the past decade or so.

This is because of the team's conspicuous absence at the previous four competitions of the world's grandest international soccer stage, the FIFA World Cup. It is important to remind soccer fans of the famous and immensely-talented Turkish side that reached the semi-finals of the 2002 soccer World Cup.

Turkey's golden generation at the 2002 World Cup boasted of world-class players such as the famous goal-scoring machine, Hakan Sukur and the goalkeeper Rusto. This talented Turkish team were unfortunately booted out of the tournament in the semi-finals by the eventual winners, the Selecao of Brazil.

Even though that World Cup 2002 semi-final defeat to Brazil broke the hearts of many Crescent Stars that day, there was, however, a general feeling of gratification among the Turkish football fraternity because that team had exceeded expectations.

Despite the failure to reach the 2002 final, there was consensus that the Turkish team was making progress; that going forward, they had a solid foundation to build a better team for the future. But alas, as fate would have it, 2002 would be the last year the Crescent Stars participated at the FIFA World Cup. The following years Turkey would only participate in the European Championships and thus, another dance at the FIFA World Cup was fast-becoming an elusive dream.

However, just like everything else in life, nothing lasts forever. Right now Turkey stands a great chance of qualifying for this year' World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Turkey will play in the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-offs to decide who will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar sometime this year. This means that the Crescent Stars are on the verge of another momentous achievement in their football history.

Local Turkish football pundits, online gamers and sports betting fanatics can enjoy watching the soccer play-offs and reviewing of various soccer games from websites such as australianonlinecasinosites.com review website. After so many years in the wilderness of football; the sun seems to be about shine again for the Turkish football team.