Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne has claimed that he is not attracted by the prospect of moving to Nottingham Forest. This comes as a major blow for the Championship outfit, who were hoping to sign him in the summer. The 28-year-old is currently playing for Club Brugge in Belgium after deciding to go in search of first-team football. At the start of the campaign, Diagne made the switch to Belgium where he will spend the rest of the season.

Immediately after making the switch, he gained a lot of attention after failing to follow the instructions in the Champions League game against PSG. This led to a fine and suspension.

The Senegalese forward has played for a string of clubs during his career Juventus. As a result, he has a wealth of experience of ways leagues in Europe. Nottingham Forest have been looking to improve their strikeforce and the 28-year-old could have been a valuable addition given his age and experience. The player is rumoured to cost around €8 million. This would represent a slight loss for Galatasaray, who spent €10 million in order to sign him fromKasimpasa. There are also intentions forDiagne to restart his Turkish league career, where he has had a lot of success.Diagne came up with 30 goals as he ended the previous campaign as the top scorer in the Turkish league. In his six games for the Belgian outfit,Diagne has already come up with four goals.

Nottingham Forest are in the play-offs of the Championship, but they have scored only 48 goals so far this season. This is the lowest tally top seven teams in the Championship. The pause in the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic has given Nottingham Forest time to focus on areas where they can improve on the pitch.