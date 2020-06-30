Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly entered the race to sign Ryan Fraser on a free transfer this summer. The Scotland international is currently contracted to Bournemouth until the end of June and he has shown no indication of signing a short-term extension such that he can see out the remainder of the season with the club.

That has already led to criticism from some fans and pundits but the forward remains unperturbed with his agents already in contact with interested clubs. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been regarded as the front-runners to sign him but reports claim that Galatasaray have entered the player’s pursuit as they aim to find a replacement for loan star Henry Onyekuru.

Fraser obviously has the ambition of playing in the Champions League at the current phase of his career and both Gunners and Spurs may not offer him the opportunity next term. As a result, Galatasaray have emerged as an option but they are currently fourth on the table and only on course to qualify for the Europa League.

With table-toppers Trabzonspor banned from European competitions for the next two years because of breaking FFP regulations, the third position could be sufficient to reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Galatasaray are presently two points off third-placed Sivasspor and reports claim that they must qualify for the premier competition to have any chance of signing the 26-year-old winger.

Fraser was in superb form for the Cherries last term with seven goals and 14 assists in the Premier League but he has struggled to replicate the performances this season. He has bagged only one goal and four assists for the south Coast outfit and has personally admitted that the speculation over a big-club move has contributed to the average league displays on the field.