Galatasaray failed to make home advantage count after a narrow 1-0 defeat against French champions PSG in the latest Champions League group game. Mauro Icardi, who made the switch to PSG on a loan deal from Inter Milan only in the summer, came up with a goal just after half-time. This happens to be his first goal for the club since the move.

Even though he has featured in a couple of games already – including the 3-0 win over Real Madrid, this was his first major contribution to the club. The result is a major blow for Fatih Terim, who has seen his team manage only one point from the two group games.

The Turkish club picked up a goalless draw with Club Brugge in the first group game. However, their form has been very poor in recent weeks. The last four games have not yielded any win and things are looking bleak for the club ahead of the game with Gençlerbirliği this weekend. Galatasaray already were aware about their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League since the club were in a tough group containing Real Madrid and PSG. Now, a huge task awaits the team in the form of a home game against Madrid in the next Champions League game.

Terim acknowledged that PSG are now favourites to win the group. “For me, PSG are favourites for the competition. Our match against Real Madrid is now more important after the results we've had. We have nothing to lose and we'll play until the end,” said Terim.“It's good because we were without Neymar and Cavani, and Kylian didn't start. I am very happy because the team did what was needed. It was hard but it was deserved,” said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after the encounter.