Galatasaray are reportedly working hard on bringing Fernando Llorente to Turkish football in the January transfer window. The Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is very keen on working with the Spanish striker, who has struggled to get gametime at the English club this season.Llorente is a physical centre forward who can bring others into play rather easily. He is also reportedly quite unhappy with life at Tottenham after not featuring in any Premier league game from the start to season. Even though Spurs have been hit by issues of tiredness this season, manager Mauricio Pochettino has passed the opportunity of usingLlorente from the start in a league match.

The number nine is unhappy with his life on the bench and a move to Turkish football, where he will get regular first-team football, will come as an interesting choice.It is also reported that Galatasaray are also keeping tabs on the situation of Andy Carroll at West Ham. The form of players like Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic has made it difficult forCarroll to get a place back in the West Ham team after returning from a long-term injury. He may be sent out on a short-term loan in order to rediscover his confidence. Other players who are also in the consideration happen to be Hoffenheim forward Adam Szalai.

Among all the choices, “it is expected that Galatasaray will be making the first move for Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente considering the favourable situation“. The forward is also keen for a move after having been in “English football for several“ years since coming to Swansea. He moved to Turkish football will also help him stay in touch with the European game, as Galatasaray do happen to feature quite regularly in the Champions League and other major European competitions on a regular basis.