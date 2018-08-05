The agent of Garry Rodrigues has hinted that the winger is likely to pursue a fresh challenge away from Galatasaray at the end of the season. The attacker has been regularly linked with a move to Newcastle United with the Premier League side having previously failed with two separate attempts to pursue his signature. Speaking to Milliyet, Caliskan confirmed that Galatasaray are likely to evaluate his client’s future during the summer with a number of offers said to be on the table, he said: “We’ve made a decision with Garry over transfer offers. We decided that we’ll only evaluate them at the end of the season.”

Rafael Benitez’s side had an €8m offer turned down by the Istanbul outfit in January, and this was their second failure to sign the Cape Verde international after having a bid knocked back during the last summer transfer window. Despite this, Rodrigues’ representative has hinted that a move could be on during the summer with Newcastle having watched the player in close quarters during last weekend’s league outing between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

One major stumbling block, however, could be the player’s asking price with Galatasaray said to value him at around €30m. The 27-year-old has been in outstanding form since Fatih Terim took over from Igor Tudor as the club’s manager, and recent reports have suggested that the player could land in the Premier League next term, regardless of the Magpies’ interest.

Following their failure to recruit Rodrigues, Newcastle pursued a late winter move for Leicester City’s Islam Slimani, but the loan deal has yet to bore any fruit. The Algerian has been side-lined with a thigh muscle strain since his switch in January, but manager Benitez is hopeful that the marksman can play a role in the club’s quest to avoid the drop. Newcastle are currently four points ahead of the relegation places.