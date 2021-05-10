KURZAWA TURNED DOWN GALATASARAY MOVE

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defender Layvin Kurzawa reportedly turned down a move to Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray this summer.

French international Kurzawa was one of the players who was believed to have been transfer-listed by the former French champions PSG this summer after they struggled to match Lille's championship charges. PSG officials were more than happy to part ways with Kurzawa during this summer’s transfer window, but the move never got off the ground because of Kurzawa's snubbing of Gala.

PSG have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market this summer in terms of incomings, with Donnarumma, Wijnaldum and Ramos all arriving on free transfers.

The French giants spent their only big money on Moroccan fullback Achraaf Hakimi from Inter Milan in a €70m deal. Hakimi is a utility fullback who can play either on the left or right side of defence. His signing meant that Kurzawa was surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes, but the lack of opportunities in the first team did not put Kurzawa off staying.

Galatasaray were interested in signing Kurzawa this summer and they had been in talks with PSG in the bid to sign the French left-back. However, the 28-year-old don't want to play for Galatasaray according to French publication L'Equipe. It was revealed that officials from PSG and Galatasaray had discussed the possibility of signing Kurzawa this summer but accepted that the transfer would only be possible if the player was willing to listen to a move to the Turkish top flight to play for Galatasaray. It was reported that Kurzawa was not excited by the Galatasaray challenge as his sights were set on another league entirely.

It has been established that the PSG defender was keen on a move to the Premier League and that his agent was working on making it happen. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Premier League club Arsenal last summer as the Gunners tried to sign a new left-back, and at one stage he was odds on to move to the English capital. However, Arsenal have since moved on by signing Nuno Tavares from Benfica in a £7m deal this summer. Portuguese defender Tavares is the only Arsenal signing till date.

Kurzawa had no interest from the Premier League (even if there were signs of a break through in the days leading up to the transfer deadline), and is now stuck at PSG, when he could be playing in the first team in front of 60,000 passionate Gala fans. Time will tell whether he lives to regret that.