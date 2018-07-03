Netherlands international Nigel de Jong has left Galatasaray by mutual consent to join German side Mainz 05 this month. The Dutchman, who has previously represented Manchester City, joined the Bundesliga outfit on a Bosman move until the end of the season. Speaking on the club's official website, he said: "I like Mainz's story, the club has established itself in the Bundesliga off its own back. I want to help the team and the club achieve its aims this season. I'm really pleased to be back in the Bundesliga, one of Europe's top leagues."

Mainz survived a relegation playoff courtesy of only goal difference to Werder Bremen last term, and they appear set for another tough ride as they are only two points adrift of the drop zone. De Jong is now past the prime of his career, but he will rest assured provide more solidity in central midfield, which Mainz have struggled to control the game.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are looking into possible reinforcements in the attack during the winter transfer window, and former player Arda Turan has been one of the names touted as one of the prime names in their January shortlist. The Turkey international has not played a minute of competitive action for Barcelona this campaign, and it is suggested that Turan could favour a move to his ex-club ahead of reigning champions Besiktas in order to avoid any sour memory among the Gala faithful who still consider him as a club great.

However, the deal still looks far off from happening with Barcelona seemingly looking into a good numeration for the Turk, who is still capable of standing out on his day. Turan has more than two years left on his existing deal, and the Catalans are prepared to demand at least £20m to cut ties with the attacker. Premier League side Arsenal have previously been associated with Turan in a deal which could see Mesut Ozil move in the opposite direction.