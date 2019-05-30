Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has said that he is not concerned about his future and he is hoping to end the season on a good note with Galatasaray.

The young forward recently bagged his first major trophy in Europe after Gala’s Turkish Cup triumph and he could end the campaign with a domestic double.

Speaking to Nigeria’s Football Live, Onyekuru said that he cannot discuss anything regarding his future, considering he is still contracted to Premier League side Everton. He added that the focus remains on finishing the campaign on a successful note before analysing his future with the Toffees hierarchy.

He said: “Yes, I can’t discuss anything [regarding a contract], for now, I am still a player of Everton. I want to stay focused to finish the season on a good note, before sitting on a round table with Everton and my agent to discuss where my future lies. It is true, Galatasaray wants me to stay back, [but] that decision rests on my agent. Mine is to play football, while my agent is to take decisions regarding the positive move for me in my career, as for now, I remain a player of Everton.”

Onyekuru has not been rewarded with a UK work permit over the past two years and that has contributed to the failure to make an appearance for the Toffees. Nonetheless, he has shown his potential with loan spells at Anderlecht and Galatasaray, and the latter seem keen on pursuing him on a permanent deal this summer.

The Istanbul outfit are prepared to double his wages to push through a summer transfer agreement but ultimately, the final decision will be left to the Toffees. Onyekuru, who is also attracting interest from Besiktas, can propel Galatasaray to their second-straight league title, should they overcome Istanbul Basaksehir at home this weekend.