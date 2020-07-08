Galatasaray have seen the departure of Henry Onyekuru after the conclusion of his loan deal. The 23-year-old winger moved to the Turkish club on a loan deal from Monaco during the winter transfer window, but he has been recalled by the French outfit. In his 12 appearances for the Turkish outfit, Henry Onyekuru made three assists and scored just one goal. He has now spoken about a desire to come back to the Premier League with some clubs expected to show interest. The Nigerian spent two years at Everton even if he did not make any appearance for the club. During these two seasons, he was sent out on loan to Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

After making his debut for the Nigerian national team back in 2017,Onyekuru has featured in 11 games for the national team. He was recently part of the Nigerian team that was able to secure a third place finish in the recent Africa Cup of Nations. It would not be a surprise if his international profile helped him secure a move away from Monaco, where he has failed to establish first team on a regular basis. Monaco’s decision to recall the players before the start of the new season will give him time to settle and also be part of the pre-season.

“The Premier League has always been my dream and I hope to return someday.I was very happy I called my mum; you know she named me after Henry Nwosu. I didn’t cry but could not eat.It has been a good experience so far with the Super Eagles; we are on the right path with a good coach, young talents; everyone is on the same goal. I think spectator will be back when the cure is found, playing without the fans is not the same,” said Onyekuru.