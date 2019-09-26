Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has made the permanent move to French side AS Monaco from Everton. The 22-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray where he won a League and Cup double while contributing 15 goals across all competitions.

Despite this, he could not make the breakthrough with the Toffees due to the inability to secure a work permit and the club have now sanctioned his permanent sale to Monaco. A statement from the Principality outfit read: "Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a five year deal.”

Onyekuru was initially touted to make the permanent move to Galatasaray but the Turkish club were reluctant to meet the Toffees’ £15m price tag. Amidst this, Monaco jumped ahead in the player’s pursuit and they have landed his signature on a five-year contract. Shortly after penning the deal, Onyekuru told the club’s website:

"I'm very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates."

Monaco had a dreadful campaign last term where they just escaped relegation from the top-flight. The performances were compounded with multiple injury concerns during the season but they could not sort the concern even after the quality additions at the turn of the year. Monaco have started the new league season in the worst possible fashion with back-to-back losses.

In both of those games, they have suffered 3-0 defeats while having a player sent off. For the upcoming weekend, they are scheduled to face Nimes at Stade Louis II and manager Leonardo Jardim will be hoping that the players can come up with a strong response after a horror start which sees them at the bottom of the table.