Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the nice gesture from Neymar to Edinson Cavani during the club’s 5-0 thumping of Galatasaray in the Champions League. Tuchel named a strong lineup for the dead rubber contest against Galatasaray and Neymar was the star of the show with one goal and a couple of assists.

He could have bagged another goal from the penalty spot but he showed a good gesture by handing the penalty to Cavani, who has endured a tough season by his standards. A couple of years ago, Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with Cavani over a penalty kick which the latter missed and Tuchel is pleased that the Brazilian has sorted his differences with his teammate.

“It was a nice gesture. Everyone can see, Ney is very sensitive. He gave the ball to Edi and it's a good symbol for the team. Neymar was already super important and very good at [a 3-1 win on Saturday]. He was decisive for us and he's getting better. He worked hard today, won lots of balls and did well defensively. He's finding his form. It's easier for him now. Cavani lacked rhythm and that was my fault and the fault of injuries. It was important for him to score. It's the best way to get confidence and I'm very happy for him,” he told.

Cavani, who is Les Parisiens’ all-time leading goalscorer, has had a stop-start season with a number of fitness concerns. The goal against Galatasaray was his first for the club since August and that should boost his confidence for the forthcoming matches. Les Parisiens may have progressed to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League with the top spot but they can still expect a tricky challenge on their hands. The French champions could come against one of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta or Napoli during the last 16 stage of the competition.