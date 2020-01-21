It was supposed to be one of his many successful stints at a football club but Steven Nzonzi and Turkish giants Galatasaray have decided to call it quits, with the Club getting increasingly irritated at him even just being around the club training ground.

The French man was suspended by the club earlier in the month and the World Cup winning midfielder has reacted by saying he is no longer ready to continue his loan spell in Turkey from Italy.

It's not been a good season for Gala - the Turkish giants finished bottom of the Group A of the UEFA Champions League (thus missing out on the consolatory Europa League spot) have since taken their disgrace a bit further by currently sitting 7th on their national league’s table. The fans are far from happy!

In a reaction that many believes firmly lies in the struggles and failures that have befell the club since this season, Nzonzi’s suspension has been met as nothing more than looking for who to blame while the ship sinks. With betting24.se having odds on him even making it to the Christmas braek, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the talented but infammatory Frenchman.

The France international had a solid CV at Stoke and Blackburn and Dean Smith’s currently struggling Aston Villa side are desperate to have the wantaway. His parent club Roma don’t even want him back so it tends to make the deal easier for the English side to close.

Villa have struggled for form all season and in desperate attempt to survive the drop, the midlands are on a signing spree of proven and capable hands to make sure their worst fears do not come to pass. Liverpool’s former goalie Pepe Reina recently joined them and a whole host of loanees are expected to fly down and put pen to paper before the January transfer window closes.

Galatasaray remain on the lookout for a savior that will salvage the season they seem to be losing every weekend and letting the likes of Steven Nzonzi to depart in the manner he did is the kind of decision they might come to regret by the end of the season.