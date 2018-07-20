Leicester City attacker Ahmed Musa could reportedly make the switch to Turkish champions Galatasaray this summer, his agent has revealed. The Nigeria international spent the second half of last season on loan with CSKA Moscow where he contributed six goals and three assists across all competitions.

Speaking to Turkish radio station Radyospor, Musa’s representative confirmed that he is in discussions with Galatasaray, who are assured of offering Champions League football next season. He added that the Istanbul outfit are interested in a loan deal with the option to buy and there is a 50 per cent of Musa heading to the club.

“We are in talks with Galatasaray, they have made an offer and want Ahmed. The transfer is a possibility, Galatasaray are a big club and will compete in the Champions League next season. Musa has offers from other clubs but he’s keen on playing for Galatasaray. We are currently working on a loan deal with an option to buy. He’ll make a decision soon. I think we can say there’s a 50% chance of Musa joining the club,” he said.

Musa had been the Foxes first major signing following their historic 2015/16 season where they won the Premier League title but the Nigerian has not quite adjusted to the demands of the Premier League. In this regard, the club have brought in the likes of Islam Slimani and Kelechi Iheanacho to provide competition and he now appears certain to head through the exit door.

Alongside Musa, Riyad Mahrez is another who could part ways with the east Midlands outfit but the move is rather enforced with the Algerian reluctant to extend his contract. The Algeria international is presently tied to the club until June 2020 but he is supposedly eyeing a big-money move with Manchester City among the main contenders for his signature.