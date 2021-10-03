Ex-Premier League player Kevin Philips has urged West Brom to keep GalatasarayloaneeMbayeNiangat the club if the Baggies suffer relegation from the Premier League this season. Senegalese international MbayeNiang has impressed in West Bromcolours since signing for the midlands club last month. MbayeNiang is on loan at West Brom from Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray for the rest of this season. Kevin Philips is a former Sunderland, Southampton and West Brom striker and he spoke about the Galatasarayloanee in a chat with West Brom news. According to him, MbayeNiang has played well since signing for West Brom on loan from Galatasaray in January and that there's room for improvement. Kevin Philips said MbayeNiang has more to deliver for the Baggies but he was not sure that the Senegalese attacker would do enough to ensure that the Baggies are not relegated from the top flight this season. Kevin Philips played for West Brom between 2006 and 2008, netting 46 goals in 81 games.

Kevin Philips, 47, said that MbayeNiang has shown that he's a handful for the opposing teams. in his short time at West Brom. He scored his only goal in his five appearances for the Baggies during the recent home game with Manchester United. MbayeNiang scored the opener inside two minutes as he bullied Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof to open his account for his new team. The Galatasarayloanee had other good opportunities to add to his tally but he was not clinical enough. West Brom could have beaten Manchester United if he was more clinical especially in the second half. Manchester United earned a point from the game via a 1-1 draw with Bruno Fernandes netting the lone strike for the Red Devils on the stroke of half-time. . Club skipper Harry Maguire came closest to giving Manchester United the three points after his header hit the crossbar with virtually the last action of an interesting game.