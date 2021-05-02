Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has revealed that Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder OghenekaroEtebo will complete his loan deal at Turkish giants Galatasarayas he revealed that the player won't cut short his loan to return to the Potters prematurely.

Ex-Northern Ireland national team boss O'Neill spoke about OghenekaroEteboand the other Stoke City loaneesduring his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Premier League team Leicester City to the Britannia Stadium this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup.Leicester City are massive favourites ahead of their trip to face the Potters on Saturday afternoon.

Nigerian midfielder Etebo has not been able to make a big impact at Galatasaray this season having joined them on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Stoke City loanee has made 11 appearances for Galatasaray this season with eight of those coming in the league. OghenekaroEtebo has not had enough playing time during his stay at Galatasaraythereby leading to transfer rumours that the Super Eagles player could cut short his loan spell at the club to return to Stoke City. The player was expected to return to Stoke City from Galatasaray later this year and Potters boss Michael O'Neill expects things to remain that way.During his press conference on Friday ahead of the Leicester game in the FA Cup, Michael O'Neill categorically said that he won't be welcoming loan players back to the club before their loan period expires.

OghenekaroEtebo has now gone on loan twice since became a Stoke City player in 2018. He was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Getafe for the second half of last season before joining Galatasaray for his second loan spell away from Stoke City last summer. Etebo has made 51 appearances for Stoke City in all competitions since he signed for them from Feirense in Portugal.