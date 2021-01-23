Galatasaray are always expected to challenge for the Turkish Super League title every season and the current league campaign is no exception.

The Turkish giants have won two of the last three league titles and they are the second most successful team in this regard with 23 titles. Archrivals Fenerbahce are the most successful team in the history of Turkish league football (28 titles).

Galatasaray had won the last two editions before finishing in a disappointing sixth position at the end of the Turkish Super League last season thereby missing out on European football. A significant improvement from last season is a must in the current campaign but the Turkish giants are yet to set the league on fire.Their struggles have been well documented at the start of the season and it continued on Sunday as they secured a narrow 2-1 victory over hosts Sivasspor. The win made it three straight victories for Galatasaray on the back of their two league defeats this season.

Moroccan international Younes Belhanda gave Galatasaray the lead on 19 minutes and that was how it stayed until the half-time interval. Ex-Barcelona attacker and Turkish international Arda Turan added a second goal shortly after the restart off an assist from the impressive Belhanda.

Caner Osmanpasa gave the home team a lifeline with 14 minutes left on the clock as he pulled one back to setup a grandstand finish. However, Galatasaray were up to the task as they held on for a crucial win.

The victory took their win tally to five from eight matches and 16 points. Galatasaray are third on the league standings with a record of five wins, one draw and two defeats. They trail rivals Fenerbahce and league leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor by one point at the moment.

Fenerbahce and Aytemiz Alanyaspor both have 17 points, but the latter has played one game less.