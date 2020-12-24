Turkish giants Galatasaray have extended their unbeaten run to six games in the league on the back of their convincing win over Hatayspor. Galatasaray beat their opponents 3-0 at home at the weekend to make it two consecutive victories in the Turkish Super League. Galatasaray have not tasted defeat in the league since the 2-1 loss at home to league leaders Alanyasportwo months ago.

Senegalese player Maye Diane continued his good form in front of goal with the first goal of the game with Transport in Istanbul on Saturday. His goal came on 32 minutes off an assist from Algerian international SofianeFeghouli and it was enough to give Galatasaray an half-time lead at the Turk Telecom Stadium. Diagne has now scored five goals in his last three games which is in stark contrast to last season when he scored just four goals in the league.

The Senegalese striker has five goals in ten league games this term. His current form started when he scored the lone Galatasaray goal in the 1-1 home draw with 10-man Kayserispor towards the end of last month. Diagne then scored three goals in the 4-0 drubbing of 10-man Rizespor away from home at the start of this month.

Hatayspor player Pablo put through his own net to double the advantage for Galatasaray before substitute KeremAkturkogluwrapped up the win shortly after his introduction into the game. The win was enough to take Galatasaray level on points with Alanyaspor at the league summit. The two teams have 23 points but Alanyaspor have played a game less than the Turkish giants in addition to the fact that they have a better goal difference than Galatasaray. On their part, latest opponents Hatayspor have dropped to 15th spot on the league table after a return of 12 points from eight matches.