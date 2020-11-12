Galatasaray extended their wonderful form with a 3-0 victory over Hatayspor during the weekend. This was the fourth win in the last five matches for Fatih Terim’s men. The result managed to stretch the unbeaten run for the Turkish club to a very impressive six matches in all competitions. As a result, Galatasaray have been able to make decent progress in terms of climbing up the league table.

The club are now level on points with Alanyaspor, who have played a game less. Even though there continues to be a strong threat from Fenerbahce and Besiktas who are not far behind, Galatasaray are becoming increasingly confident about a positive campaign.

After the game, Terim claimed that he was very pleased with the victory on many fronts. One of the positives from the victory was the clean sheet and the goals from Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the dying minutes of the game. This was the first goal of the campaign for the 22-year-old, who joined the club in December. As a young player with a lot of potential,Kerem knew that he would have to score on a regular basis and perform at the highest level so that he would be playing on a regular basis. This is his first major jump after largely playing in the 3.Lig so far in his career.

“We are trying to create a generation. Kerem is the youngest among them and the place of arrival is not like the others, but a very talented boy. I am very glad that he scored. I wanted to congratulate. There are really good games that we put forward for the last 3 matches. We certainly have wishes and 'good luck', but ultimately I congratulate my players and thank them. It is seen that we are ahead in all numbers in 3 matches,” said Terim.