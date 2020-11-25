Galatasaray have not been left out of the new wave of testing positive to Covid-19 in the footballing world. The Turkish Super League giants have fallen victim to the virus after three players returned a positive test for the virus to take the number of Covid-19 cases in the team to five.

ArdaTuran and Ryan Babel have both tested positive, while the identity of the other three victims has not been disclosed. Dutch international Ryan Babel missed the UEFA Nations League win over hosts Poland on Wednesday night as a result of the virus as he has gone into isolation. Without him, captain for the night GeorginioWijnaldum was the star of the show for the three-time World Cup finalists. The Liverpool midfielder scored the winning goal of the game to overturn an earlier deficit scored by Derby County winger KamilJowziak for the home team.Wijnaldum also won the 77th minute penalty converted by Memphis Depayfor the Dutch equaliser.

The Dutch national team announced before the Poland game that Ryan Babel tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday and that he was the only Dutch player to test positive for Covid-19. Ex-Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player ArdaTuran confirmed his own Covid-19 status via his official Instagram account.

ArdaTuran said that he's receiving treatment at the hospital and that he has been staying in isolation. He will definitely miss the upcoming league game involving his team on Monday.

Ryan Babel and ArdaTuran are expected to miss out on the next league game, an home clash with Kayserispor on Monday night. The target for Galatasaray is to put pressure on the top two teams on the league standings with victory over Kayserispor who are fourth from bottom.

Kayserisporare 18th on the league standings after a return of 6 points from seven games. On their part, Galatasaray are third on the table with 16 points from eight games and are behind rivals Fenerbahce and league leaders Alanyaspor.