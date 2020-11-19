Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has claimed that the key focus for the team would now be the Turkish Süper Lig following the disappointing exit from the European stage. A 2-1 loss against Glasgow has seen Galatasaray exit the Europa League in the final play-off stages. After having overcome the likes of Hajduk Split in the previous rounds, Galatasaray undoubtedly had a difficult challenge in the form of Scottish outfit Rangers, who were marshalled by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

From the start of the game, Galatasaray were on the back foot and they were 2-0 down by the hour mark following goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier.

As a result of Galatasaray’s exit, it is turning out to a disappointing season for Turkish clubs in Europe. Sivasspor and Başakşehir are the only teams left in the competition. It is highly unlikely that the latter would be able to make an impact, as they have been placed in the same group containing Manchester United and Paris St Germain. Meanwhile,Sivasspor have progressed into the group stages of the Europa League where they will be up against Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, and Qarabağ. Terim claimed after the match that it would have been a very different season if not for the early Europa League exit. Now, the only focus for Galatasaray will be to win the domestic season – something that they have not done since the 2018-19 season.

“I am really sorry. We could come out of here with a different result, and we should have.Everyone was ready in terms of technique, tactics and physics. Everyone was motivated too.If Galatasaray could have eliminated Rangers, a team in the Champions League caliber, here, the season from there could have been a very different story. We did not try not to make any transfers, we wanted to sign new names, but could not due to the financial situation,” saidTerim.