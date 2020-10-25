Shkodran Mustafi has become something of an outcast at Arsenal and his time with the gunners seems to be coming to an end with Galatasaray very close to a move. The 27-year-old came to the English club in the summer of 2016 for a fee of around £ 35 million. He was one of the expensive acquisitions by Arsenal in recent times. After featuring heavily in the first three campaigns with the Gunners,Mustafi has been frozen out of first-team action.

This was the case under Unai Emery and things were expected to improve following the sacking of the Spaniard in November. This has not been the case, as even Mikel Arteta has preferred using the 27-year-old since being appointed as the new Arsenal boss in December.

As a result, Mustafi is keen on making a switch and getting back into contention for German national team football. The defender has not featured for the international team since 2017. He has made 20 appearances for the 2014 world champions. Even though Mustafi has a contract with Arsenal until 2021, the player has been offered to Galatasaray, who are keen to sign him up in the January window. It has so far been a difficult season for Galatasaray, who sit seventh in the standings with a substantial gap to the top of the table. After having finished last season with the league title, it has been a difficult fall from the top for Fatih Terim’s men.

Galatasaray have finished lower than fourth only once since the 2011-12 campaign. It is expected that Mustafi’s agents will be flying to Turkey in order to ramp up proceedings even if several weeks of the transfer window are still left to go. Mustafi clearly wants to be back in the first team action as soon as possible and Galatasaray’s entry into the picture has made it possible.