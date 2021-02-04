GALATASARAY KEEN TO SIGN ARSENAL TARGET

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt on a free transfer this summer. The Daily Mail claimed that the club has already offered the Palace left-back a contract in the bid to snap him up ahead of other interested clubs like Arsenal.

The Gunners have been interested in the Dutch player since the exit of SeadKolasinac at the start of the January transfer window.

Bosnian left-back Kolasinac left Arsenal to sign for Schalke 04 on loan till the end of the season thus leaving Scotland national team star Kieran Tierney as the only recognised left-back in the Arsenal first team squad. Apart from Tierney, ex-Southampton and Inter Milan fullback Cedric Soares has also played for Arsenal in that left-back position but the Portuguese player is adept as a right-back than as a left-back.

Arsenal were linked with Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand and his Crystal Palace counterpart but the Gunners were unable to sign either of the two players before this year's winter transfer window ended in the Premier League on February 1. One of the transfer priorities for the Gunners is to sign a deputy left-back with Kolasinac not expected to stay at the club when he returns from his loan spell at Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga. The Gunners will have to stop Turkish giants Galatasaray from the signing of Patrick Van Aanholt if the club wants to sign the Dutchman on a free transfer to replace Kolasinac at the Emirates Stadium.

The aforementioned publication stated that Galatasaray have offered a three-year deal to Patrick Van Aanholtas they want to sign Crystal Palace man on a free transfer. The Dutch international will earn a little more than the £55,000 salary at Crystal Palace.