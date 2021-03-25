ALIOSKI CLOSING IN ON GALATASARAY TRANSFER

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski is reportedly closing in on a move to Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray. This is according to the report from the stables of Turkish media outfit Milliyet.

It was revealed that the Leeds United player has turned down the offer of a new contract at the club and that the North Macedonia international is set to sign for Galatasaray. English journalist Graham Smyth didn’t corroborate the report from Milliyet as he said that Alioski is not on his way out of Leeds United in the summer as far as he knows.

Smyth is a journalist who writes for the Yorkshire Evening Post.The Turkish media is renowned for writing fake transfer stories sometimes and the news circulating on Alioskiin the Turkish media suggest it could be fake since the British media has not corroborated the story. An example of the Turkish media and fake news happened last summer when West Brom winger Kamil Grosicki had to debunk reports of a potential transfer to Besiktas.

According to him, he didn't agree a deal to join the Turkish team. Kamil Grosicki has played for the Baggies in the Premier League this season in the fight to stay in top flight. The Polish national team player was a regular fixture for West Brom in the opening weeks of the Sam Allardyce era at the club.

Alioskihas been a regular member of the Leeds United team that has impressed in the Premier League this season. His failure to agree a new deal at Leeds United till now has led to rumours involving Galatasaray. Alioski and Leeds United have not flirted with the relegation zone in the Premier League unlike the other promoted teams namely Fulham and West Brom. West Brom and Fulham gained promotion into the Premier League alongside Leeds United at the end of last season.