Besiktas head of communications Candad Tolga Isik has distanced himself from speculation linking Marouane Fellaini with a Bosman move to the club. The Belgium international has just five months left on his existing contract, and reports have emerged that he has finalised personal terms with Besiktas' cross-town rivals Galatasaray.



In a report covered by Goal.com, Isik stressed that he has no knowhow regarding the transfer situation of Fellaini, though he insists that the club have plenty of options in the position where the midfielder plys his trade, he said: "I am in charge of communications, not the transfer, but I am not involved in transfers until they let me know. My job starts when they decide to sign a player. I don’t know anything about Fellaini, but I am not sure we need a player in that position: We have Medel, Atiba, Oguzhan, Tolgay and Necip".

Fellaini was initially said to be leaning towards a move to Besiktas, but it appears that Galatasaray have won the race with Haberturk claiming the former Evertonian has agreed upon a five-year contract which will become active after his Old Trafford release in the summer.

The 30-year-old started the season in a reasonably good form as he capitalised during the injury absence of Paul Pogba. However, he continued to suffer a knee problem of his own in October, and he has barely featured for the Red Devils since with multiple recurrences of the same issue.

Fellaini is presently sidelined until the start of April after undergoing another minor operation on his knee, and he now faces a race against time to prove his fitness to make the Belgian national squad for this summer's World Cup. Fellaini has been restricted to just three Premier League starts this term due to his persistent injury concerns.