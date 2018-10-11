Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has urged Andre Ayew to take on the scoring mantle when the club take on cross-town rivals Galatasaray this weekend. Fener have gone through a turbulent period with just two wins from their opening 10 matches and the run sees them already 12 points behind league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

As such, Phillip Cocu’s men do not have room for further disappointments in the league and Koc believes Ayew’s performance could be crucial to overturning the club’s recent fortunes, he told Sporx: “You’re one of the stars of this team. And ahead of the Galatasaray match, it is coming as one of the crunch games and a big match for him [Andre Ayew]. Now it is time for him to show himself with more fight, take more responsibilities and this team needs him in this crucial match.”

Ayew joined the Istanbul outfit from Swansea City on a season-long loan during the summer with the obligation to purchase him at the end of the campaign. However, he has since produced a mixed performance with just two goals coming off the opening 10 matches and this has provided a sense of frustration for the club, who would have expected a much better showing from a player with vast Premier League experience.

“Fenerbahce are currently positioned 15th on the table and they are currently just one point behind the relegation positions. “Owing to this, they cannot afford another defeat in the upcoming matchday and should that happen, Cocu’s “position could come under “ threat with the international transfer break beckoning.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been highlighted as one among the prime targets to replace Cocu after Koc was spotted meeting with the Frenchman this year but the 68-year-old has recently suggested that he may not return to coaching until January at the least.