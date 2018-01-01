GALA KEEN ON WEST HAM PLAYER

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray are reportedly keen to sign Brazilian international player Felipe Anderson when the summer's transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

The news of the interest of Galatasaray in the West Ham United loanee was revealed by football journalist Pedro Almeida. According to him, Galatasaray have made an initial contact with the Hammers over the possibility of signing their player.

Anderson has not been at West Ham United for the entire duration of this season as he was farmed out on loan to Portuguese club football giants FC Porto last summer.

The Brazilian attacker was at Lazio in the Italian Serie A before West Ham paid £41.5m to secure his signing in the summer of 2018 including add-ons and he went on to produce a good debut season for the Hammers.

Anderson came to English football with a big reputation and he didn't spoil that reputation in his first season with West Ham United but he has found it difficult to maintain the form shown in his debut season at the London Stadium. He endured a disappointing second West Ham United season last term and this played a big part in his decision to leave the Hammers for FC Porto in the Portuguese league at the start of the season but he has not been able to resurrect his form at the Estadio Dragao.

Football journalist Almeida has a good track record with transfers involving clubs in Portugal and Brazil. According to him, Turkish giants Galatasaray want to sign 28-year-old Anderson in the summer as FC Porto of Portugal don't have any interest in making his move permanent.

Anderson earns £80,000 on a weekly basis and the Hammers would be keen to get those wages off their books in the summer though they might need to take a big hit in terms of his transfer fee.