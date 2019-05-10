Fatih Terim did not have too many complaints after watching his team get a draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. This was the first group game of the campaign for Galatasaray and the match finished as a goalless draw. The Belgian team had the best opportunity over the 90 minutes, but Galatasaray were lucky that Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis missed his opportunity. Since Galatasaray are in the same group containing powerhouses like Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, the team needs to pick up as many points as possible in other games.Terim was pleased to see his team pick up points from the opening game of the campaign.

Galatasaray may head back into the domestic competitions with games againstYeniMalatyaspor and Fenerbahce coming up. However, the point against Club Brugge is rather important considering that it came away from home. The upcoming Champions League game for the Turkish outfit will be against PSG, who picked up a handsome 3-0 win over Madrid. The next two games against PSG and Madrid and both these games are at home. It is quite possible that Galatasaray may lose both these matches and the team had to come up with at least a point against Brugge. Meanwhile, Clement of Brugge was also happy with the point.

"It was a good game. Of course we would like to have won, but one point is not bad at all. That's a positive result for us.Both teams could have won the game. However, I was happy to see my team's physical condition, because we were strong even after the first hour of the match. Our players had only played two games together as a team. We showed some good signs and we will get better,” said Terim, who is under pressure to bring European success to Galatasaray.