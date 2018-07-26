Turkish champions Galatasaray have confirmed that they have landed the services of Everton striker Henry Onyekuru on loan for the 2018/19 season. The Nigeria international joined the Toffees from Eupen during the summer of 2017 but he was thereafter loaned out to Anderlecht after failing to secure a work permit.

Earlier this month, Galatasaray acknowledged that the club are in negotiations with the Toffees regarding a temporary deal for the 21-year-old and they have now confirmed the deal via their Twitter handle. The tweet read: “Galatasaray are glad to make the signing of Henry Onyekuru official! Nigerian 21-year-old winger is joining us from Everton on loan. Welcome, Henry Onyekuru.”

Everton have remained relatively quiet since the start of the summer transfer window and so far, they have not managed to acquire a single recruit. Nevertheless, new boss Marco Silva had indicated that the club are indeed looking into potential additions and has urged the supporters to maintain the patience for the next few weeks where there should be plenty of transfer activity.

During the summer of 2017, ex-boss Ronald Koeman had spent nearly £140m to bolster the squad for a potential Europa League push but the move pretty much backfired with a number of players including Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez struggling to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League.

As such, the focus for the current transfer window has been more on domestic-based players with the defence being a priority to strengthen ahead of next season. Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson and Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson have been earmarked as the local players who could bolster the backline whilst there has also been a surprise link with Barcelona’s Yerry Mina following his strong showing for Colombia at the World Cup. Mina was solid with his performances during the global tournament and his added ability to find the net from set-pieces appears to have caught Everton’s eye.