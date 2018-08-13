Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim has finally confirmed at the Turkish outfit have been able to bring Henry Onyekuru from Everton on a loan deal is the end of the campaign. The 21-year-old came to Everton back in 2017 for around € 8 million. He had made the switch from Belgian outfit KAS Eupen. The winger, though, did not spend much time in English football and he was immediately loaned back to Belgian football. RSC Anderlechtwere able to offer him crucial first-team football and he has just made the return to his parent club. However, his stay at Everton has not gone further after Galatasaray have brought him on a season-long loan deal by paying a fee of close to € 1 million.

Onyekuru has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2022 and he will have to impress a lot in order to earn a place in the English club. One of the major problems forOnyekuru is the inability to get a work permit so far. The Nigerian has made just two appearances for the national team since making his debut almost a year ago. There were reports thatOnyekuru was expected to spend another campaign withAnderlecht but the Belgian outfit decided to not extend the loan deal after falling out with the player. The player’s camp, though, has claimed that those rumours are untrue.

“We have been keeping tabs on Onyekuru since last season. He scored nine goals in 19 games for Anderlecht and played in the Champions League.

He played as a second forward and behind the striker at times last season. I hope our new transfer is a success.Everyone will see that the transfer makes financial sense when the details are revealed,” said Onyekuru. A crucial experience for the player is playing in the Champions League.