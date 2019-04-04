Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim believes that his side can win the league despite being the leaders Istanbul in the table. He said that his team is playing well now and that there is no reason why they will not be able to make up the gap on leaders.

Fatih Terim said that the players are ready to give their best and that they want to fight until the end. He said that they have started the season badly and this is the main reason why they are behind in the league tables.

He said that it is only in the last few weeks that the team has managed to be consistent and that it is important that they continue like this.

Fatih Terim said that there are a couple of players that will be returning from injuries and this will provide an additional boost for the team. He said that there are some players that have played too many matches in recent weeks and that the returning players should provide relief for them.

Fatih Terim said that there has been a lot of unrest around the team with fans calling for the resignation of the chairman and believes that this has had a negative impact on the team. He said that as much as possible he wants to keep events off the pitch separated from what happens on the football ground.

“He said that the team is on a good run now and that they want to continue like this“. Fatih Terim said that if Galatasaray wants to win the league “they should be consistent“ and it is important that the players give their best in each and every game.

He said that from now and until the end of the season each game will be a final and it is important that they win it.